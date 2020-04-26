- E-paper is now free, click here to read all editions
- Over 10 pollution hotspots in Delhi, Mumbai turn into green zones during lockdown
- Need to oppose Mamata's 'publicity over pandemic' to save Bengal from Covid: Babul Supriyo
- Maharashtra govt 'suppressing' enormity of COVID-19 pandemic: Devendra Fadnavis
- How India’s film industry got hit and is preparing for a new normal
- Help everyone without discrimination: Mohan Bhagwat to RSS workers on Covid-19 crisis
- Paper suggests transporting migrants to home states in special trains
Diana Penty nails elaborate looks; here’s proofPublished: April 26, 2020 10:10:13 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- J-K: Four militants killed in Kulgam encounter, third in last 48 hrs in Valley
- CitiesKutch BJP leader’s brother held for illegal possession of liquor
- EntertainmentThere have been misunderstandings: Kanika Kapoor on COVID-19 experience
- EntertainmentStreaming Guide: What to watch on April 26
- Trending'When Thor spoke Bengali': Chris Hemsworth's dialogue in ‘Extraction’ has netizens impressed
- TrendingStunt professionals' work from home to choreograph viral fight clip
- SportsAs Premier League aims a mid-June restart, hurdles outnumber hopes
- SportsGetting up from the canvas: NBA, UFC take tentative first steps
- OpinionWhere malnutrition is entrenched, there is danger of hunger becoming widespread too
- Daily increase touch a new record for the fourth time in one week
- Lockdown verse: Amit Chaudhuri and Biswamit Dwibedy reflect on the current times
- TechnologyJioMart available: How to order groceries by sending a WhatsApp message