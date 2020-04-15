1 / 10

If there is one way of describing Dia Mirza's looks, it will be simple and elegant. The actor never really fails to impress, and we especially love her ethnic looks. She often goes for simple, cotton saris or those in monochrome shades and styles them with minimalist accessorises, hairdo and make-up. We have brought together some of her most enduring ethnic looks. Tell us your favourite one. (Designed by Gargi Singh)