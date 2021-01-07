1 / 9

Ace designer Satya Paul, who founded his label in 1985, passed away on January 2, 2021. Well-known for his rich and varied prints, he had launched India's first saree boutique -- L’Affaire in 1980 -- followed by his designer label with son, Puneet Nanda. He was among B-Town's favourite, and many celebrities were often spotted wearing his designs. Take a look (Photos: Mandira Bedi, Vidya Balan/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)