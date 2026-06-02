Vegetable scraps don’t have to end up in the bin. Peels, stalks, tops, and stems can be turned into surprisingly delicious dishes with a little creativity. These easy recipes help reduce waste while bringing extra flavour to your table. (unsplash)
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Beetroot Peel Crisps: Beet peels roast beautifully. Toss them with olive oil and seasoning, then bake until crisp for a colourful snack or crunchy salad topping. (sanjeev kapoor khazana)
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Broccoli Stem Stir-Fry: Broccoli stems are tender and tasty when sliced thin. Stir-fry them with garlic, soy sauce, and sesame seeds for a quick side dish. (wikimedia commons)
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Carrot Top Pesto: Those leafy carrot tops make a fresh, herby pesto. Blend them with olive oil, nuts, garlic, and cheese for a flavourful spread that works with pasta, toast, or roasted vegetables. (youtube: Dennis the Prescott)
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Potato Peel Chips: Toss potato peels with oil, salt, and paprika, then bake or air-fry until crisp. They turn into a crunchy snack that’s too good to waste. (unsplash)
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Vegetable Stock: Save onion skins, carrot peels, celery ends, mushroom stems, and herb stalks to make a rich homemade stock. Simmer everything with garlic and spices for a broth that works beautifully in soups, curries, and rice. (wikimedia commons)
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Watermelon Rind Curry: The pale part of watermelon rind can be transformed into a delicious curry. Cook it with onions, tomatoes, and spices for a unique dish with a satisfying bite. (youtube: indiaphile)