In Rajasthan, Holi (the festival of colours) is as much about the kitchen as it is about the gulal. The desert state uses rich ingredients like ghee, mawa (milk solids), and saffron to celebrate the end of winter. (Source: Photo by unsplash )
Dal Kachori: A beloved savoury snack, dal kachori is made by stuffing a crisp, deep-fried pastry with a spicy mixture of lentils and aromatic spices. Often served with tangy chutneys, this flaky and flavourful treat is a popular festive bite that perfectly balance the sweetness of Holi desserts. (unsplash) (Source: Photo by unsplash )
Ghewar: Though commonly associated with Teej, ghewar is also enjoyed during Holi celebrations. This honeycomb-textured disc soaked in sugar syrup and topped with rabri and nuts offers a delightful combination of crispness and richness. (Source: Photo by unsplash )
Kanji Vada: A unique Holi speciality, kanji vada features soft lentil dumplings soaked in a tangy, fermented mustard flavoured drink. Its refreshing sourness helps cut through the richness of festive foods. (Source: Photo by unsplash )
Mawa Kachori: This famous sweet from Jodhpur is stuffed with mawa and dry fruits, deep fried, and soaked in sugar syrup. Crispy outside and soft within, it’s a decadent festive indulgence. (Source: Photo by unsplash )
Gatte ki Sabzi: A festive favourite, gatte ki sabzi features gram flour dumplings simmered in a rich, spiced yogurt gravy. Hearty and flavourful, this traditional dish is often served with puris or rotis during celebrations, adding a comforting savoury element to the Holi spread. (Source: Photo by unsplash )
Moong Dal Halwa: One of Rajasthan’s most indulgent desserts, this slow cooked halwa made from moong dal, ghee, milk, and sugar is rich, aromatic, and deeply satisfying, ideal for festive gatherings and special occasions. (Source: Photo by unsplash )