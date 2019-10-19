Lifestyle Gallery Deepika Pdukone, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Fashion hits and misses (Oct 13-Oct 19) In case you are keen to know who wore what, here's a roundup of Bollywood's fashion outings and see who left us impressed. HIT: The button-down anarkali-style kurta, with a plunging neckline, opened up to reveal matching flared trousers underneath, and was worn without a dupatta. While the base of the fabric was in a soothing shade of powder pink, the ensemble was patterned with crimson roses that perfectly matched the red piping, along with the separates. (Source: Varinder Chawla) HIT: Deepika Padukone looked stunning in an off-shoulder Giambattista Valli ruffled gown. She topped her look with a hint of pink glitter on her eyes and basic earrings. The gown, which featured tiered frills, turned many heads at the star-studded event! (Source: Varinder Chawla) MISS: Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, Alia Bhatt's outfit consisted of an off-shoulder leather top and pants with sequin details from Osman Studio. Not only are leather tops passé, the frill details also added nothing to the look. The worst, however, was the ill-fitted pair of pants with sequin details. The only thing that worked for the actor was the flawless make-up, and we quite liked how it was kept uncluttered by playing down on the accessories. (Source: APH Images) HIT: Genelia Deshmukh looked ethereal in a sari with sequined halter neck blouse. The sari, by designer duo Monika and Nidhii, was rounded out with a bracelet and hair pins from Accessorize. (Source: Varinder Chawla) HIT: Seen wearing a floral printed ensemble in yellow, which comprised of breezy palazzo pants and a full-sleeved blouse with tie-up detail on the neckline, Kareena Kapoor Khan kept it classy and chic. We like how the Song Of Style ensemble, that featured vibrant foliage print in shades of red and pink, was accessorised with a matching belt. (Source: APH Images) HIT: Taapsee Pannu looked chic in an all black outfit which she teamed with a long black coat. She added a pop of colour to her look by wearing bright red gladiators. (Source: Varinder Chawla) HIT: The black blazer, which featured self patterns, was teamed with matching trousers. We quite like how the look was kept understated and was rounded out with a lot of mascara and hair parted nearly at the centre. (Source: Varinder Chawla) HIT: Kubbra Sait decided to head out in a beige suit from Rara Avis. She topped it up with jewelry by Varun Raheja and footwear from Christian Louboutin. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty Kundra chose a crisp white Shivan and Narresh dress which featured an asymmetrical silhouette with a strapless bralette on one side and puffy sleeves on the other. It also featured a fringe detailed hem on the side. While it showed off her toned legs, it kind of felt like there was too much happening with the dress. (Source: Instagram) MISS: Sonakshi Sinha gave a different spin to the plaid pantsuit by pairing it with a black bralette. Much like Singh, she too accessorised her look with yellow-tinted sunnies, and opted for black stilettos. Hair styled into luscious curls and subtle makeup completed the sharp look. Sinha’s look, we felt, was simple and had nothing new about it. (Source: Instagram)