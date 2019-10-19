Deepika Pdukone, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Fashion hits and misses (Oct 13-Oct 19)

MISS: Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, Alia Bhatt's outfit consisted of an off-shoulder leather top and pants with sequin details from Osman Studio. Not only are leather tops passé, the frill details also added nothing to the look. The worst, however, was the ill-fitted pair of pants with sequin details. The only thing that worked for the actor was the flawless make-up, and we quite liked how it was kept uncluttered by playing down on the accessories. (Source: APH Images)