Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Kangana Ranaut: Fashion hits and misses (Jul 14-Jul 20)

MISS: Kangana Ranaut was spotted in an ensemble from Tommy Hilfiger. Styled by Ami Patel, the attire consisted of a satin shirt that was teamed with metallic textured multi-coloured pants and a jacket. The look was rounded out with a sleek ponytail, nude shade of lipstick and winged eyeliner. While the actor carried off the look quite well, we feel it was a little over the top and it seemed like too many things were going on at the same time. looked impeccable as she stepped out in an outfit with tassel details from Hervé Léger. The look, rounded out with a high bun and minimal make-up, was chic, understated but high on glamour at the same time. (Source: Instagram)