Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Kangana Ranaut: Fashion hits and misses (Jul 14-Jul 20)

Off late Bollywood actors have been experimenting in the fashion space and impressing on most occasions. This week we have a mix of both the things, some regular ethnic looks and some extraordinary sartorial pick, let's see who got thumps up and who failed.

HIT: Dia Mirza looked resplendent in a Payal Khandwala sari, which made us fall in love with her simplicity and grace yet again. The striped silk sari in olive green and grey was teamed with a bright violet blouse. For make-up, she chose a lovely shade of pink and styled her her in loose curls. (Source: Instagram)

MISS: Kangana Ranaut was spotted in an ensemble from Tommy Hilfiger. Styled by Ami Patel, the attire consisted of a satin shirt that was teamed with metallic textured multi-coloured pants and a jacket. The look was rounded out with a sleek ponytail, nude shade of lipstick and winged eyeliner. While the actor carried off the look quite well, we feel it was a little over the top and it seemed like too many things were going on at the same time. looked impeccable as she stepped out in an outfit with tassel details from Hervé Léger. The look, rounded out with a high bun and minimal make-up, was chic, understated but high on glamour at the same time. (Source: Instagram)

Nithya Menen

HIT: Nithya Menen was seen in a beautiful grey Raw Mango organza sari which had floral prints. The actor paired it with a black blouse and stylist Bibi Zeeba Miraie rounded off the look with accessories from Varun Raheja. (Source: APH Images)

kareena kapoor khan, kareena kapoor khan dance india dance, kareena dance india dance photos, dance india dance 7, did, dance india dance arjun patiala, diljit dosanjh, kriti sanon, arjun patiala promotions, kareena kapoor khan news, kareena kapoor khan in did, raftaar, bosco martis, dance india dance arjun patiala episode

HIT: Kareena Kapoor looking absolutely lovely in a red strapless gown from the label Amur. Clinched at the waist with flare details, the dress featured a thigh high slit. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the look stood out most for the perfect, minimal make-up and the way the hair was styled. Black nail paint and dainty neckpiece completed the look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi

HIT: Sonakshi Sinha was seen in a stunning a pastel pink floral-printed sari with a golden border from Ekaya at the launch event. She teamed the sari with a strappy silver blouse, and opted for silver danglers to accessorise the look. Keeping it simple, she opted for a thick winged eyeliner and a nude lip. (Source: APH Images)

HIT: Kirti Kulhari looked lovely in a metallic gold sari which was teamed with a striking pink blouse. She finished her look with a neatly tied bun and a choker. (Source: APH Images)

MISS; Kriti Sanon was spotted promoting her upcoming film Arjun Patiala wearing a black sequinned tux dress with frill details at the hem from Kalmanovich and the dress failed to impress. She accessorised the look with a pair of golden hoops and opted for stilettos from Aldo. Center parted hair rounded out her look, while her make-up comprised of a nude lip share and dark kohl eyes. The belt too did nothing much to add to the outfit. (Source: Instagram)

HIT: Deepika Padukone stepped out wearing a lightweight silk georgette blouse from Ralph Lauren and paired it with flared bottoms. The look was rounded out with bright lipstick and hair styled in soft curls. She elevated the look with a pair of stunning shades. (Source: Instagram)

HIT: Kangana Ranaut looked impeccable as she stepped out in an outfit with tassel details from Hervé Léger. The look, rounded out with a high bun and minimal make-up, was chic, understated but high on glamour at the same time. (Source: Instagram)

HIT: Vidya Balan was spotted in a black silk sari from Raw Mango. However, it was no regular drape and she paired it with a matching silk jacket which had embroidery around the pockets. The sari, which featured a golden border and motifs, was accessorised with a pair of earrings and a ring from Raniwala. For her make-up, the Kahaani opted for kohled eyes and nude lips, and kept her hair loose and neatly parted at the center. (Source: APH Images)

MISS: Kriti Sanon was spotted in a blue sequinned dress from the label Rutu Neeva. Styled by Sukriti Grover, we quite like the quirky bow-tie detail on the outfit. The look was completed with smokey eyes, a neat centre-parted ponytail and statement earrings. The pink footwear clearly stood out, but it’s not to our liking. (Source: Instagram)

HIT: Taapsee Pannu went for an interesting look and opted for a white sari pantsuit from Starch. The white ensemble featured a matching drape that was styled to look like a pallu and was draped in a similar fashion. She styled the look with strappy white heels and a diamond choker which added some bling to the look. She too went in for classic kohled eyes and nude lips, and centre-parted hair pulled back in a ponytail. (Source: APH Images)

