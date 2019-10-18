Lifestyle Gallery MAMI 2019 Opening Ceremony: A look at who wore what From Deepika Padukone to Jim Sarbh, many Bollywood actors attended the opening ceremony of the JIO MAMI film festival 2019 held in Mumbai. Check out the pictures here. Deepika Padukone looked stunning in an off-shoulder Giambattista Valli ruffled gown. She topped her look with a hint of pink glitter on her eyes and basic earrings. The gown, which featured tiered frills, turned many heads at the star-studded event! (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kalki Koechlin kept it simple in an A-line bottle green dress from AND. The actor, who is six months pregnant, completed her look with pastel pink heels and bright pink lip shade. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kiran Rao and Karan Johar were spotted together on the red carpet event. While Johar was seen in a black blazer with floral motifs, Rao was wearing a shiny top with loose black pants teamed up with ankle-length boots. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jim Sarbh kept it stylish in a printed shirt and black pants, while Radhika Madan decided to go for a Prussian blue off-shoulder jumpsuit with dramatic sleeves on one side. She completed her look with her hair swept to one side. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Konkona Sensharma opted for an all-black look as she donned a Zara pantsuit for the opening of JIO MAMI film festival. She teamed up her look with a black bucket bag, wine lips and emerald earrings from Diosa Jewels. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Taapsee Pannu looked chic in an all black outfit which she teamed with a long black coat. She added a pop of colour to her look by wearing bright red gladiators. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Genelia Deshmukh looked ethereal in a sari with sequined halter neck blouse. The sari, by designer duo Monika and Nidhii, was rounded out with a bracelet and hair pins from Accessorize. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Soha Ali Khan, who was styled by celebrity stylist Neha Bijlaney, dazzled in a sari from designer Varun Raheja. The blouse was embellished and also acted as a kamar bandh, adding drama to the look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Singer Armaan Malik kept it simple in a powder blue shirt which was teamed with a brown blazer. His look was completed with shoes from Tresmode. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Actor Saiyami Kher decided to go for a anarkali at the red carpet event. The red ensemble, which featured intricate work, was from designer Anita Dongre. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Urvashi Rautela was spotted in a body-hugging dress with bright geometric prints. She topped her look with embellished heels, bright pink lip shade and rosy cheeks. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kubbra Sait decided to head out in a beige suit from Rara Avis. She topped it up with jewelry by Varun Raheja and footwear from Christian Louboutin. (Source: Varinder Chawla)