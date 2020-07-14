1 / 9

Nothing can beat a pair of well-fitted jeans. In fact, they are the most versatile, sturdy and comfortable piece of clothing. Whether you don it with a basic T-shirt or a statement shoulder top, denims go with all! This is why, they are perfect to transition from a day to nighttime look in no time. Take a look at some head-turning appearances in denim by your favourite B-Town stars. (Photos: Deepika Padukone/Kiara Advani/ Taapsee Pannu/ Instagram)