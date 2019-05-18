Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra: Fashion hits and misses (May 12-May 18)

HIT: Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival donning a custom-made gown from designer Peter Dundas. The voluminous gown with exaggerated pointed sleeves, a sweeping trail and plunging neckline seemed like the perfect choice for the red carpet and the Padmaavat actor did complete justice to it. Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the gown was elevated with the oversized black bow it was paired with. The look was accessorised with stunning diamond earrings, bracelets and a statement ring by Lorraine Schwartz and was rounded out with impeccable eye make-up, dark lipstick and, of course, a high pony tail. (Instagram/Deepika Padukone)