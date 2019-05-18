Toggle Menu Sections
Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra: Fashion hits and misses (May 12-May 18)

Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra: Fashion hits and misses (May 12-May 18)

Bollywood celebrities often make a fashion statement with their sartorial choices - whether it is at an international event like the Cannes Film Festival, or back home. Here's who managed to get a thumbs up for their style choices this week and who failed to nail the look.

HIT: Tabu, who recently stepped out in a monochrome dress, looked quite sharp with her hair tied in a knot. Dark kohl eyes and silver earrings completed the look. (Source: APH Images)

HIT: Styled by celebrity stylists Tanya Ghavri and Nidhi Jeswani, Rakul Preet cut a pretty picture in a trench dress from the label Atsu. The look was accessorised with a purple belt at the waist and gold danglers from Azotiique. Hair tied in a messy ponytail, and minimal make-up rounded out the look. (Source: APH Images)

MISS: Priyanka Chopra was spotted in a strapless black gown on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. The heavily embellished gown from Roberto Cavalli, featuring a thigh-high slit, left us a tad bit underwhelmed. The burst of red embellishments around the waist and the dramatic train could not really elevate the look. Hair styled into side-swept curls, nude lipstick and winged eyeliner completed the look. (Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram)

HIT: Sonam Kapoor was seen in an elaborate outfit from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee as she stepped out to attend the screening of her cousin Arjun Kapoor’s latest movie India’s Most Wanted in Mumbai. She nailed the print-on-print look in the three-piece paisley print ensemble which comprised of a tunic top, leggings and an overcoat. Needless to say, the actor, who accessorised her look with a heavy neck piece and a pair of lovely danglers, looked lovely. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

HIT: Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival donning a custom-made gown from designer Peter Dundas. The voluminous gown with exaggerated pointed sleeves, a sweeping trail and plunging neckline seemed like the perfect choice for the red carpet and the Padmaavat actor did complete justice to it. Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the gown was elevated with the oversized black bow it was paired with. The look was accessorised with stunning diamond earrings, bracelets and a statement ring by Lorraine Schwartz and was rounded out with impeccable eye make-up, dark lipstick and, of course, a high pony tail. (Instagram/Deepika Padukone)

HIT: Kangana Ranaut looked gorgeous in a golden kanjeevaram sari from the label Madhurya. Styed by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the traditional attire was given a twist by teaming it with a custom corset from designers Falguni & Shane Peacock. The look was further elevated by accessorising it with long gloves, giving it a royal-like look. Side swept curls and hair tied in an elaborate bun completed the look. (Source: Team Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

HIT: Sonam Kapoor stepped out in a pastel pink and peach anarkali that she accessorised with a matching cape, and beautiful gold jewellery from Sunita Kapoor. Hair tied in a neat bun, nude lipstick and gold tint eye shadow completed the look. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

HIT: Katrina Kaif was seen in a floral ensemble from Altuzarra recently. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the full sleeve crop top was paired with a matching pencil skirt with a slit. The look was rounded out with minimal make-up, blush pink lipstick and hoop. (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

hina khan photos

HIT: Hina Khan wowed all in a sparkling silver gown from Ziad Nakad Couture. Her plunging neckline added a risque factor to her look. Celebrity stylist Sayali Vidya accessorised her gown with earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. (Photo: AP)

