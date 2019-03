HIT: Janhvi Kapoor wore a shimmery silver dress from the label Alexander Terekhov. Giving accessories a miss, the young starlet looked stunning in the ensemble. We really like how she ditched heels, which one would usually pair with such an outfit, and went for a pair of white sneakers to complement her look. Hair tied in a bun and a matte make-up palette rounded out her look well. (Source: Instagram/Tanghavri)