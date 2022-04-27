1 / 11

While many may assume that Deepika Padukone's first Cannes appearance was in 2017, it was actually back in 2010 when the actor walked the red carpet in an ivory Rohit Bal sari. Now, 12 years later, Deepika is all set to attend the festival again, this year as part of the Cannes Film Festival Jury! Before she takes on the red carpet this year, let's take a look back at some of her best Cannes looks over the years. (File Photo)