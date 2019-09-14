Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan: Fashion hits and misses (Sep 8-Sep 14)

HIT: Anushka Sharma opted for an ethnic look from Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The Pari actor, much like always, gave us major fashion goals in a midnight blue suit that she teamed up with heavily embroidered matching dupatta. The dupatta perfectly balanced the plain suit and added some bling to the look as well. She completed the look with a classic middle-parted neat bun and chandbali earrings, which is the Bollywood actor’s go-to hairstyle when it comes to fuss-free traditional looks. For makeup, she went for subtle shades that beautifully rounded out the look. (Source: Instagram)