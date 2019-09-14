Toggle Menu Sections
Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan: Fashion hits and misses (Sep 8-Sep 14)https://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/deepika-padukone-priyanka-chopra-kareena-kapoor-khan-fashion-hits-and-misses-sep-8-sep-14-5993048/

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan: Fashion hits and misses (Sep 8-Sep 14)

Let's take a look at who managed to impress us with their style, and who failed to hit the mark.

deepika padukone, priyanka chopra, kareeena kapoor, Madhuri dixit, sonakshi sinha, fashion hits and miss of week, best bollywood looks, indian express, indian express news

MISS: Priyanka Chopra wore a black midi dress, we are not too sure about the mesh-like detailing and hanging chains on it that revealed her midriff. We feel that it added unwanted bling to a classic dress which was otherwise apt for a fashion night out. She let her shoulder-length hair loose and completed the look with brown lips, black heels and a golden box bag. She was seen with celebrities like Lucy Hale and Czech model Karolína Kurková. (Source: AP)

deepika padukone, priyanka chopra, kareeena kapoor, Madhuri dixit, sonakshi sinha, fashion hits and miss of week, best bollywood looks, indian express, indian express news

HIT: Deepika Padukone oozed elegance in a rose gold silk sari which featured a thick embroidered golden border. Her hair was styled in a neat bun with a middle parting, with her look accessorised with big chandbali earrings. Subtle makeup beautifully rounded out the traditional look. (Source: Instagram)

deepika padukone, priyanka chopra, kareeena kapoor, Madhuri dixit, sonakshi sinha, fashion hits and miss of week, best bollywood looks, indian express, indian express news

HIT: Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted looking gorgeous in a gota woven lehenga and a beautiful kalamkari dupatta from Nazm-e-Itrh’s collection. Short hair styled in soft curls gave a contemporary touch to the traditional look. Makeup, which comprised of neutral shades and kohled smoky dark, was on point. The look was rounded out with a tiered neckpiece from Gem Palace and rings from Anmol Jewellers. (Source: Instagram)

deepika padukone, priyanka chopra, kareeena kapoor, Madhuri dixit, sonakshi sinha, fashion hits and miss of week, best bollywood looks, indian express, indian express news

HIT: Anushka Sharma opted for an ethnic look from Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The Pari actor, much like always, gave us major fashion goals in a midnight blue suit that she teamed up with heavily embroidered matching dupatta. The dupatta perfectly balanced the plain suit and added some bling to the look as well. She completed the look with a classic middle-parted neat bun and chandbali earrings, which is the Bollywood actor’s go-to hairstyle when it comes to fuss-free traditional looks. For makeup, she went for subtle shades that beautifully rounded out the look. (Source: Instagram)

deepika padukone, priyanka chopra, kareeena kapoor, Madhuri dixit, sonakshi sinha, fashion hits and miss of week, best bollywood looks, indian express, indian express news

HIT: Madhuri Dixit looked absolutely stunning in a pink sari. The georgette sari from Bobo was teamed with a customised hand embroidered multicoloured blouse which instantly elevated the entire look. We love how the makeup was kept subtle, considering the sequin work on the ensemble. The traditional look was rounded out with statement earrings and blow dried hair. (Source: Instagram)

deepika padukone, priyanka chopra, kareeena kapoor, Madhuri dixit, sonakshi sinha, fashion hits and miss of week, best bollywood looks, indian express, indian express news

MISS: Sonakshi Sinha teamed a blazer with a maxi skirt — left us feeling confused. The actor ditched trousers and teamed a classic black blazer with a flowy golden skirt, which we feel, did not work very well together. She styled the look with black strappy heels and accessorised it with a dainty layered neckpiece. But we like her on-point makeup that comprised of soft smokey eyes, and hair styled in cornrows that were pulled back in a sleek ponytail, adding some drama to her look. (Source: Instagram)

deepika padukone, priyanka chopra, kareeena kapoor, Madhuri dixit, sonakshi sinha, fashion hits and miss of week, best bollywood looks, indian express, indian express news

HIT: PV Sindhu was felicitated by Subrata Roy, Chairman of Sahara India Pariwar, and she looked lovely in a pastel shade dress. The floral design looked lovely on her and we like how she kept the look simple, accessorising it just with a clutch. (Source: Instagram)

deepika padukone, priyanka chopra, kareeena kapoor, Madhuri dixit, sonakshi sinha, fashion hits and miss of week, best bollywood looks, indian express, indian express news

HIT: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja stepped out in a beautiful brick coloured monochrome sari from Anavila Misra’s latest Blush festive collection. Styled by sister Rhea, the sari was paired with a similar coloured blouse and layered with a matching shrug and some traditional gold accessories. The look is extremely elegant, but the sheer full-sleeved shrug looked a bit odd worn over a half sleeved blouse. Make-up consisted of dark-winged eyes and a nude palette. Hairstylist Alpa Khimani gave a quirky twist to a simple neat hair bun, which we loved! (Source: Instagram)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android