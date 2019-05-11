Toggle Menu Sections
Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses (May 5 – May 11)https://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/deepika-padukone-priyanka-chopra-kareena-kapoor-fashion-hits-misses-may-11-5722549/

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses (May 5 – May 11)

The much-awaited annual fashion event, the Met Gala 2019 saw celebrities step out wearing extravagant fineries as per the theme of the event which was - 'Camp: Notes on Fashion'. While Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone made heads turn at the international event, back home Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ananya Pandey have been impressive with their sartorial choices.

deepika padukone, priyanka chopra, kareeena kapoor, met gala

HIT: Tara Sutaria, was spotted in a lovely ensemble from Anita Dongre. The white knotted crop top was paired with a matching mid-length skirt. The look was rounded out with hair parted at the centre and styled in soft curls. Dewy make-up and yellow stilettos completed the look. (Source: Instagram)

deepika padukone, priyanka chopra, kareeena kapoor, met gala

HIT: At the Met Gala, Deepika Padukone stunned in a voluminous Dior gown and looked just like a Barbie doll. Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the actor was seen wearing a custom Zac Posen gown featuring a long train. It bore all the quintessential elements of the designer – strapless corset top and the layered skirt with crystal detailing. (Source: AP)

deepika padukone, priyanka chopra, kareeena kapoor, met gala

HIT: Ananya Panday was spotted looking lovely in an Arpita Mehta ensemble. The intricately designed crop top was paired with flared pants with ruffle detail. The contrast worked well and the look was completed with hair parted at the centre and silver earrings from Minerali Store. (Source: Ami Patel/Lakshmi Lehr/Instagram)

deepika padukone, priyanka chopra, kareeena kapoor, met gala

HIT: Ananya Panday was spotted a multi-hued sequin top and a matching skirt. Styled by celebrity stylists Mala Agnani Rao and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, the ensemble from Michael Kors was teamed with white sneakers. Hair parted at the centre and minimal make-up completed the look, and we quite like the crown that she was spotted wearing. (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram)

deepika padukone, priyanka chopra, kareeena kapoor, met gala

HIT: Veere Di Wedding actor Kareena Kapoor looked gorgeous in a beige midi dress. The dress, which featured intricate pleats, pockets, a drawstring at the waist and zip detailing on the bodice, was teamed with a pair of nude pointed-toe heels. For hair and makeup, she went for a high ponytail and a pair of hoop earrings in golden that added bling into the look. Matching her overall look, the actor opted to keep her make-up in nude and pastel shades – matte nude lips, blush pink cheeks, nude-pink eyeshadow and a touch of mascara. (Source: poonamdamania/Instagram)

deepika padukone, priyanka chopra, kareeena kapoor, met gala

HIT: Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted in Versova in a navy blue anarkali kurta paired with white leggings. She rounded off her ethnic look with a black hand bag, black sunnies and looked summer ready. (Source: APH Images)

deepika padukone, priyanka chopra, kareeena kapoor, met gala

HIT: Priyanka Chopra wore a Dior gown from its Spring 2018 collection at Met Gala 2019. Feather details added drama to the nude-coloured gown. We simply love the thigh-high slit and the matching cape that was paired with the ensemble. Curated by Mimi Cuttrell, the look mostly stands out for the way the actor’s hair was styled. The short, frizzy hairdo was dramatic and the silver fascinator only added to the overall effect. Even her make-up was applause-worthy with the detailed silver eye make-up, dark maroon lips, a bindi and glitter face adornments. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Singer Payal Dev on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani recreation: Kishore Da is very lucky for me
2 Punjab Board declares Class 12 results, 3 students share top position; pass percentage is 86.41
3 Threads of Tradition