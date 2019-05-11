Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses (May 5 – May 11)

HIT: Veere Di Wedding actor Kareena Kapoor looked gorgeous in a beige midi dress. The dress, which featured intricate pleats, pockets, a drawstring at the waist and zip detailing on the bodice, was teamed with a pair of nude pointed-toe heels. For hair and makeup, she went for a high ponytail and a pair of hoop earrings in golden that added bling into the look. Matching her overall look, the actor opted to keep her make-up in nude and pastel shades – matte nude lips, blush pink cheeks, nude-pink eyeshadow and a touch of mascara. (Source: poonamdamania/Instagram)