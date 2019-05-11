Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses (May 5 – May 11)

HIT: Priyanka Chopra wore a Dior gown from its Spring 2018 collection at Met Gala 2019. Feather details added drama to the nude-coloured gown. We simply love the thigh-high slit and the matching cape that was paired with the ensemble. Curated by Mimi Cuttrell, the look mostly stands out for the way the actor’s hair was styled. The short, frizzy hairdo was dramatic and the silver fascinator only added to the overall effect. Even her make-up was applause-worthy with the detailed silver eye make-up, dark maroon lips, a bindi and glitter face adornments. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)