MISS: Raveena Tandon wore a co-ord printed set from the house of Anoli Shah. Styled by Surina Kakkar, the outfit had gorgeous geometric print in burnt orange and had mirror work on the neckline. Almost peplum style with a long cape, the top was paired with similar printed pants and silver peep-toe stilettos. What was slightly unappealing was the silhouette of the fabric. It almost seemed like it was ill-fitted and the cape was certainly unnecessary. (Source: Varinder Chawla)