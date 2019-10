MISS: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja made quite a statement in a long dress with flowy sleeves. The look was accessorised with a belt clinched at the waist and stood out for the busy print. But the thing that had our attention was the matching headgear she chose to don with it. Although we are not big a fan of such a look, it goes without saying that nobody save her would have tried such a look; and she actually does nearly pull it off. We just wish the outfit was of one solid colour. (Source: APH Images)