1 / 10

It is no secret that celebrities love wearing saris, but they steal the show when they opt for a sheer number. So if you have been looking for ideas to style that beautiful sheer sari of yours, here are some celeb looks to inspire you. Check them out below. (Source: Team Kangana Ranaut, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Tanya Ghavri/Instagram | Design: Gargi Singh)