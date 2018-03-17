9 / 18

HIT: Mira Rajput was seen wearing a black and white deconstructed Shantanu and Nikhil sari with black leggings. She looked bold and every bit a fashionista who does not fear experimentation. With hair loosely falling on her shoulders and eye make up on point, Rajput brought a rare elegance to the entire ensemble. She not only draped it in a quirky manner but also teamed it with black lingerie-inspired sweetheart neckline corset blouse. She accessed the ensemble with a black belt that lent a fierce look to her look. Keeping the make up minimum, she lets her outfor do the talking and does a great job at it. We clearly cannot get enough of her look. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)