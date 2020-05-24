1 / 9

If celebrities love wearing saris, they love Raw Mango saris more. There is a clear trend of various female actors opting for the brand in different occasions and more often than not, they leave us in complete awe. Whether it is Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor Khan, or more recently Kajol and Rani Mukerji repeating a combination, Raw Mango is a unanimous favourite. We have collated some of them for you. (Source: Shaleena Nathani. Radhika Mehra/Instagram)