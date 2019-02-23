Toggle Menu Sections
Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Feb 17-Feb 23)https://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/deepika-padukone-kareena-kapoor-khan-alia-bhatt-fashion-hits-and-misses-feb-17-feb-23-5597706/

Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Feb 17-Feb 23)

The award season is on in full swing, and Bollywood celebrities are putting their best fashion food forward. Giving us fashion inspiration straight from red carpet events; here are the fashion hits and misses of the week.

HIT: Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, Deepika Padukone looked lovely in an embroidered white sari by Rahul Mishra that was teamed with a contrasting embroidered beige blouse. Dark lipstick and hair tied in a bun completed the look. (Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)

HIT: Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out in a classic black Armani suit which had the brand’s name embossed on it at the waist. The actor stood out in the razor-sharp tailored suit, with the blazer having ‘Armani’ written on it in a glossy texture. A pair of black tapered trousers was teamed with the blazer, with black pencil heels rounding off her look. (Source: Poonam Damania/Instagram)

MISS: Vidya Balan missed the mark when she recently stepped out wearing a skirt and shirt from the label Urvashi Kaur. The olive green skirt and shirt combination was teamed with a deep V neck T shirt and a broad black and white belt. Even though the look was disappointing and failed to impress us, we liked the gold ring and earrings she used to accessorise her outfit. Hair tied in a neat bun and minimal make-up completed her look. (Source: balanvidya/Instagram)

HIT: The actor was recently spotted looking lovely in red in Dubai. The Manish Malhotra embellished ensemble looked great on her. It was teamed with a matching dupatta. The attire was accessorised with gold jhumkas and red lipstick. (Source: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb/Instagram)

HIT: Model-turned-actor Esha Gupta looked stunning in a voluminous pink gown. The Monique Lhuillier gown, which had a plunging neckline, was teamed with a sleek necklace and matching earrings. Styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi, the look was rounded out by subtle make-up and wavy hair. (Source: Esha Gupta/Instagram)

MISS: Kajol was spotted in a maroon jumpsuit from Ulyana Sergeenko which had voluminous sleeves. Styled by Aastha Sharma, the attire, which was paired with sleek earrings, looked good on the actor. But her hair, styled by Sital Patel was a complete letdown. We feel it did not go well with the look. (Source: Aastha Sharma/Instagram)

HIT: The actor nailed the custom-made Amit Aggarwal pleated gown. The backless number with a long trail was a great red carpet choice. We also like the sleek jewellery and the way her hair was tied into a neat low ponytail. (Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)

HIT: Kiara Advani looked elegant in a white dress from Parisian designer Stephane Rolland’s collection. The floor-length gown was from the designer’s Fall 2017 Couture collection and featured a dramatic draping over the shoulder with an exaggerated and sharp sleeve on one side. The look was rounded out with dewy-toned make-up and enhanced with a peachy-pink lip shade. Advani went for a neat top bun and accessorised her outfit with green stone ear tops from the label Diosa by Darshan Dave. (Source: kiaraaliaadvani/Instagram)

HIT: Aditi Rao Hydari attended Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi’s wedding wearing a red Banarasi silk sari with a matching elbow length-sleeved blouse by Raw Mango, and we were left gasping for air. Paring it with statement polki jhumkas by Satyani Fine jewels, she finished off her look with neutral make-up and a wispy hairdo. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

MISS: Kriti Sanon was spotted in a dress from Zara. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the printed attire looked dull and the sheer jacket that she teamed it with made matters worse. The look was accessorised with strappy heels and belt. Even though we liked the fun hairdo, the overall look was extremely underwhelming. (Source: kritisanon/Instagram)

HIT: Alia Bhatt wore a beautiful sky blue and yellow lehenga, and was all smiles as she posed for the camera. The Anita Dongre outfit was rounded off with a pair of shiny dangle earrings, with her make-up kept minimal. (Source: anitadongre /Instagram)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 SC asks Centre to respond to PIL for grant of quota in jobs to speech-disabled persons
2 The Dollar is still king. How did that happen?
3 Delhi's economy grows at 8.61% in 2018-19: Report