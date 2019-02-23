Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Feb 17-Feb 23)

MISS: Vidya Balan missed the mark when she recently stepped out wearing a skirt and shirt from the label Urvashi Kaur. The olive green skirt and shirt combination was teamed with a deep V neck T shirt and a broad black and white belt. Even though the look was disappointing and failed to impress us, we liked the gold ring and earrings she used to accessorise her outfit. Hair tied in a neat bun and minimal make-up completed her look. (Source: balanvidya/Instagram)