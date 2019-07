HIT: Sonakshi Sinha was recently spotted on the sets of a comedy television show in a blue co-ord set from Punit Balana. Teamed with a black crop top, we liked how the look was kept simple yet stylish. The Kalank actor accessorised the look with silver neckpieces and statement rings, giving it a boho chic vibe. A pair of Kolhapuri wedges rounded off her outfit, while her poker-straight hair was left open. Smokey eyes, bronzed cheeks and matte pink lips completed the look.