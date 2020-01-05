1 / 9

Deepika Padukone and saris are a match made in heaven. The actor does not wear a sari as much as she owns it. The long sleeves, the intricately worked brocade saris, the statement neckpieces have all become synonymous with her. Over the years, the actor has made her love for the outfit evident and it is telling that she never really goes wrong with it. On her birthday today, it is only fitting that we bring to you the many times the Chhapaak actor dazzled in a sari. (Photos: Instagram/designed by Gargi Singh)