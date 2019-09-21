Lifestyle Gallery Deepika Padukone, Aditi Rao Hydari, Priyanka Chopra: Fashion hits and misses (Sep 15-Sep 21) This week the red carpet looks of IFFA 2019 left us disappointed for multiple reasons. Let's see who wore what this week and left us impressed. MISS: Ranveer Singh and red carpets go back a long way. The actor is known for stepping out in the most outlandish of clothes, and while some impress just because of how bizarre they are, not all bizarre is nice. And in his latest outing, the actor missed the mark by a mile as he donned this ensemble from the label Moschino. The blazer, the red scarf and hair tied into a ponytail seemed like perfect ingredients for a red carpet disaster. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) HIT: Shraddha Kapoor too was spotted in red as she stepped out in a jumpsuit from the label Notebook. The look was accessorised with earrings from Misho Designs. (Source: Instagram) HIT: Katrina Kaif stepped out in a deep red Julien Macdonald sequinned dress which stood out for its thigh-high front slit and the plunging neckline. Letting the outfit do all the talking, the Bharat actor did not accessorise it much and rounded it out with hair neatly parted at the side and black heels. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) MISS: Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted in an Alberta Ferretti pantsuit that just did not work out for the actor, who has effortlessly nailed power dressing in the past. The glossy pantsuit that featured pink stripes, was rounded out with bold makeup a bold red lip, winged eyeliner, bronzed cheeks and kohl-rimmed eyes. The look would have worked for us if she, perhaps, had gone easy on her makeup. (Source: Instagram) HIT: Aditi Rao Hydari kept it simple in a gold organza sari that was teamed with a strappy purple blouse. The ensemble was accessorised with a traditional gold choker and jhumkis. For makeup, she went for her signature strong brows and a nude palette. (Source: APH Images) HIT: Mard Ko Nahi Hota actor, Radhika Madan too was spotted donning a golden dress from the label Mint Blush. The look was simple, though we feel that the fitting could have been better, and was rounded out with matching footwear, nude shade of lipstick and messy hairdo. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) MISS: Richa Chadda, in a golden dress from designer Rudraksh Dwivedi, was a major disappointment. The outfit was high on bling and did not much to elevate her look. The multiple rings and the golden tinge on her eyes did not help, of course. (Source: Varinder Chawla) HIT: Kangana Ranaut dazzled in a sheer golden sari from ace designer Tarun Tahiliani that bore embellishments and a scalloped hem. The Queen actor draped it over a black sequin corset which featured a net bodice, which lent a trendy touch to the entire look. Her look was completed with a diamond neckpiece with a citrine locket, golden stilettos and hair styled into a low bob. Her makeup was kept simple with peachy cheeks, glossy lips and loads of highlighter. (Source: Instagram) HIT: Radhika Apte was seen in a grey ensemble from designer Nikhil Thampi. The jumptsuit, which featured a plunging neckline and an interesting cutout detail at the waist, bore the designer's signature sharp cuts and semicolon motif. The look was rounded out with a messy bun and winged eyeliner. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) HIT: Alia Bhatt looked pretty as a picture in this Georges Chakra outfit. Styled by Ami Patel, the flowy gown stood out for the cape and the corset-like cut. The look was rounded out with a messy braided fishtail hairdo and dewy makeup. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) MISS: Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the actor was seen in a custom Gaurav Gupta ensemble. The violet outfit with dramatic sleeves, a gossamer tulle hood, and a soft feather trail made it seem like far too many things were going on, and did absolutely nothing for the actor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) HIT: Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out in a head-turning asymmetrical black maxi dress from Silvia Tcherassi. The LBD dress was given a boho twist and was accessorised with silver neckpieces from Amrapali Jewels, that lent an ethnic touch to her look. The plunging neckline and ruched detail of her dress made it an apt choice for evenings. (Source: Instagram) HIT: Sara Ali Khan dazzled in a white Gaurav Gupta gown. The off-shoulder outfit with feather details was both opulent and understated. The look was rounded out with a neat bun, pink lip shade and dewy make-up. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) HIT: Dia Mirza looked lovely in the black and while striped sari that featured a thin golden border, teamed with a black blouse. We like how stylist Theia Tekchandaney kept the look simple and accessorised it with stud earrings and handcuff from Minerali, and rounded it out with blow dried hair. The makeup, too, was on point and blended well with the entire look. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram) HIT: Vicky Kaushal, was spotted looking dapper in a tuxedo. He definitely took formal wear to the next level with his style. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)