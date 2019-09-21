Deepika Padukone, Aditi Rao Hydari, Priyanka Chopra: Fashion hits and misses (Sep 15-Sep 21)

MISS: Ranveer Singh and red carpets go back a long way. The actor is known for stepping out in the most outlandish of clothes, and while some impress just because of how bizarre they are, not all bizarre is nice. And in his latest outing, the actor missed the mark by a mile as he donned this ensemble from the label Moschino. The blazer, the red scarf and hair tied into a ponytail seemed like perfect ingredients for a red carpet disaster. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)