Kriti Sanon is a ray of sunshine in this lemon yellow sari by designer Manish Malhotra. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the blouse with heavy ruffled sleeves gave an interesting twist to the traditional outfit. She added a quirky twist to the look by teaming it with a matching sheer embroidered kamar bandh. She adds a pop of colour with an emerald green and golden necklace, also from the designer’s collection. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)