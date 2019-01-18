Toggle Menu Sections
These dangerous roads will teach you what ‘living on the edge’ truly meanshttps://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/dangerous-roads-in-india-5541405/

These dangerous roads will teach you what ‘living on the edge’ truly means

If you are waiting to experience a high level of adrenalin rush then take any of these routes in India, as the treacherous passes and hairpin turn make these deadly roads.

dangerous roads, dangerous roads of india, highest altitude roads, Zoji La Pass, Rohtang Pass, Chang La Pass, Gata Loops, Bum La Pass, Killar-Kishtwar Road, Sikkim’s 3-level zigzag road, leh ladakh, indian express, indian express news

If you have ever ridden a roller coaster then you must be aware of the 'heart in your mouth' moment that it gives. However, it's nothing like riding your bike on the highest motorable pass of the world, where nothing is guarded or supervised like those exciting amusement parks. If you are waiting to experience that level of an adrenaline rush, then you can take any of these routes in India, as the treacherous passes and hairpin turn make them deadly roads. Take your bike and head to these places to realise what 'living on the edge' literally means. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Image)

dangerous roads, dangerous roads of india, highest altitude roads, Zoji La Pass, Rohtang Pass, Chang La Pass, Gata Loops, Bum La Pass, Killar-Kishtwar Road, Sikkim’s 3-level zigzag road, leh ladakh, indian express, indian express news

The Gata Loops on the Manali-Leh highway is as exciting as the picture here. The frequency of the sharp hairpin turns makes sure that you won’t get a chance to recover from one before you sway to another. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Image)

dangerous roads, dangerous roads of india, highest altitude roads, Zoji La Pass, Rohtang Pass, Chang La Pass, Gata Loops, Bum La Pass, Killar-Kishtwar Road, Sikkim’s 3-level zigzag road, leh ladakh, indian express, indian express news

The Killar to Kishtwar route is probably the scariest routes in Kashmir. One of the greatest nightmares for drivers, this road is only for the brave-hearted. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Image)

dangerous roads, dangerous roads of india, highest altitude roads, Zoji La Pass, Rohtang Pass, Chang La Pass, Gata Loops, Bum La Pass, Killar-Kishtwar Road, Sikkim’s 3-level zigzag road, leh ladakh, indian express, indian express news

If you are taking the Zoji La pass, you better not blink your eyes as you could land your vehicle straight down from an altitude of 3538 meters. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Image)

dangerous roads, dangerous roads of india, highest altitude roads, Zoji La Pass, Rohtang Pass, Chang La Pass, Gata Loops, Bum La Pass, Killar-Kishtwar Road, Sikkim’s 3-level zigzag road, leh ladakh, indian express, indian express news

Chang-La Pass is more than 5,400 metres above sea-level and falls on the route of Leh-Ladakh in India. It is the second highest motorable pass of the world and is surrounded by beautiful mountains.  (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Image)

dangerous roads, dangerous roads of india, highest altitude roads, Zoji La Pass, Rohtang Pass, Chang La Pass, Gata Loops, Bum La Pass, Killar-Kishtwar Road, Sikkim’s 3-level zigzag road, leh ladakh, indian express, indian express news

This section of the Manali-Leh highway is either muddy or covered with snow, single-lane with huge rock faces on one side and a bottomless sharp valley on the other. This will surely satisfy the adventurer in you.  (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Image)

dangerous roads, dangerous roads of india, highest altitude roads, Zoji La Pass, Rohtang Pass, Chang La Pass, Gata Loops, Bum La Pass, Killar-Kishtwar Road, Sikkim’s 3-level zigzag road, leh ladakh, indian express, indian express news

This is probably the dizziest road in Sikkim, which touches an altitude of 11,200 feet. The beautiful, curvy roads are situated on the Old Silk Route, which is the trading route between China and India. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Image)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Rahul Gandhi writes to Mamata: 'Hope rally will send message of a united India'
2 Bihar PHED recruitment: Applications begin for 214 jobs, know how to apply
3 Honor 10 Lite review: Value for money mid-ranger