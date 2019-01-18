These dangerous roads will teach you what ‘living on the edge’ truly means

If you have ever ridden a roller coaster then you must be aware of the 'heart in your mouth' moment that it gives. However, it's nothing like riding your bike on the highest motorable pass of the world, where nothing is guarded or supervised like those exciting amusement parks. If you are waiting to experience that level of an adrenaline rush, then you can take any of these routes in India, as the treacherous passes and hairpin turn make them deadly roads. Take your bike and head to these places to realise what 'living on the edge' literally means. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Image)