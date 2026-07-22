Cutlets may seem simple, but they exist in countless forms across the world -- fried, breaded, spiced, or stuffed. Each version reflects local flavours and cooking styles, turning this humble dish into a global favourite. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Chicken Katsu: A Japanese favourite, juicy chicken coated in panko breadcrumbs and fried, usually paired with rice and curry. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Croquette: Soft on the inside and crispy outside, these are made with mashed potatoes, meat, or cheese and shaped into rolls or patties. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Kotlet Schabowy: A traditional Polish dish, breaded pork cutlet fried until crisp and served with hearty sides. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Milanesa: Inspired by European schnitzel, this Latin American version is often served with fries or in sandwiches. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Schnitzel: A thin, breaded and fried meat cutlet, crispy on the outside and tender inside, often served with potatoes or salad. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Indian Cutlet: A street-food staple, spiced mashed vegetables or meat shaped into patties and shallow fried till golden. (Source: Photo by unsplash)