Critics' Choice Awards 2020 just concluded and as was expected, it was a star-studded affair. From Nicole Kidman to Jennifer Lopex, almost all the actors who earned praise for their performance this year made a mark with their sartorial choices. There were some dramatic choices and some safe outings but overall it was difficult to look away from the actors. With another stretch of award season left, here's who wore what at the 25th Critics' Choice Award. (AP/designed by Gargi Singh)