From Lady Gaga to Nicole Kidman: Who wore what at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2019

The Awards season is on and the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards held on January 13, 2019 at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport was a star-studded affair. Right from Lady Gaga to Nicole Kidman, Emily Blunt and Julia Roberts, the event was graced by Hollywood A-listers. But the million dollar question every fashion enthusiast all over the world is asking is: who wore what? The red carpet style, this time, was a mix of some classic fashion and experimental looks. Let's take a look at what the celebs wore at the event.



Lady Gaga, who won two awards for best song 'Shallow' and best actress for 'A Star Is Born' looked gorgeous in a gown from Calvin Klein by Appointment. The light-pink outfit was accessorised with pink lips and a textured hairdo. (Source: AP)