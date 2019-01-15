Toggle Menu Sections
From Lady Gaga to Nicole Kidman: Who wore what at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2019

The 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards held on January 13, 2019 saw some Hollywood A-listers gracing the red carpet in style. Right from Lady Gaga to Nicole Kidman, Emily Blunt and Julia Roberts, here's a compilation of who wore what at the event.

The Awards season is on and the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards held on January 13, 2019 at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport was a star-studded affair. Right from Lady Gaga to Nicole Kidman, Emily Blunt and Julia Roberts, the event was graced by Hollywood A-listers. But the million dollar question every fashion enthusiast all over the world is asking is: who wore what? The red carpet style, this time, was a mix of some classic fashion and experimental looks. Let's take a look at what the celebs wore at the event.

Lady Gaga, who won two awards for best song 'Shallow' and best actress for 'A Star Is Born' looked gorgeous in a gown from Calvin Klein by Appointment. The light-pink outfit was accessorised with pink lips and a textured hairdo. (Source: AP)

Emily Blunt, known for her role in 'Mary Poppins Returns' walked the red carpet with husband, John Krasinski, wearing a white, embellished Prada gown teamed with a matching clutch bag. Krasinski opted for a monochrome formal wear. (Source: AP)

Nicole Kidman looked stunning in an Armani Privé monochromatic gown that featured a structured volume at the side. Her half-tied hairdo and nude make-up palette complemented her outfit really well. (Source: AP)

Timothee Chalamet, who was nominated for the movie Beautiful Boy, was clad in a multi-hued suit from Alexander McQueen that he paired with a black tee and white sneakers. We think he looked dapper and pulled off his look effortlessly. (Source: AP)

Charlize Theron looked glamorous in a metallic silver, one-shoulder Givenchy gown that she accessorised with statement jewellery and hair styled in a one-sided bob. (Source: AP)

Chrissy Teigen attended the awards with John Legend and wore a Maison Yeya gown featuring thigh-high slit detailing on it. Her outfit was combined with Stuart Weitzman heels and a Jimmy Choo clutch. Meanwhile, Legend wore an Ermenegildo Zegna suit. (Source: AP)

Rachel Brosnahan looked smart in a white suit by Carolina Herrera that had a bow detail on the bodice. She paired it with Jimmy Choo sandals, Ana Khouri jewels and rounded off with a dewy make-up palette. (Source: AP)

Julia Roberts arrived at the red carpet in a Louis Vuitton outfit that included a pair of white trouser and a monochorome wrap dress. Her experimental ensemble was teamed with a diamond choker. (Source: AP)

Kristen Bell looked pretty in a royal blue, strappy gown from Cushnie that had a sheer detailing on the bodice. (Source: AP)

Judith Light, who was a nominee at the Critics' Choice Awards for American Crime Story: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace made an unsual choice at the red carpet. She was seen in a polka-dotted Christian Siriano jumpsuit. (Source: AP)

