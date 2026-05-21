Peas may seem like a simple ingredient, but they can add sweetness, texture, colour, and protein to a surprising variety of dishes. From snacks and spreads to comforting mains, these creative ideas show how versatile peas can be in everyday cooking.
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Add Them to Parathas: Mashed peas mixed with spices make a delicious stuffing for soft, flavourful parathas that work well for breakfast or lunch. (wikimedia commons)
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Add Them to Pasta and Salads: Peas pair beautifully with creamy pasta sauces, lemon dressings, cheese, and fresh herbs in refreshing salads or pasta bowls. (unsplash)
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Make a Pea Pesto: Blend peas with basil, garlic, olive oil, nuts, and parmesan for a bright green pesto perfect for pasta, toast, or sandwiches. (youtube: from scratch fast)
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Make Crispy Pea Cutlets: Combine mashed peas with potatoes, herbs, breadcrumbs, and spices to create crunchy patties or snack cutlets. (unsplash)
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Turn Them Into Soup: Fresh or frozen peas can be blended into creamy soups with mint, garlic, or herbs for a light yet comforting meal. (unsplash)
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Use Them in Fried Rice: Peas add sweetness, colour, and texture to fried rice, pulao, noodles, and Indo-Chinese dishes. (unsplash)