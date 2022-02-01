1 / 12

Also known as the Chinese New Year and the Spring Festival of China, the Lunar New year is being celebrated on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. It is the start of the Year of the Tiger and is marking the end of the Year of the Ox. Based on the Chinese lunar calendar, it is also celebrated in Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, Tibet, and other asian communities around the globe. The Lunar new year is celebrated to honour the ancestors and deities, with family reunions, parades and fireworks to ward off the evil.



Customer shopping for Chinese Lunar New Year decorations in Hong Kong, China. (Source: Lam Yik/ Reuters)