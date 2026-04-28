Indian summers call for cooling, flavour packed drinks that do more than just quench thirst. From tangy to creamy, these traditional beverages are perfect for staying refreshed when the temperature rises.
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Aam Panna: A tangy-sweet drink made from raw mangoes, often flavoured with mint and spices, perfect for hot afternoons.
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Chaas: A cooling yoghurt based drink, lightly spiced and perfect for digestion after meals.
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Jaljeera: A zesty, spiced drink made with cumin, mint, and tamarind, light, refreshing, and full of flavour.
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Kokum Sherbet: Popular in coastal regions, this sweet tangy drink is made from kokum fruit and has a deep, refreshing flavour.
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Nimbu Pani: A simple yet unbeatable mix of lemon, water, sugar, and salt, India’s go to summer refresher.
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Thandai: A rich and aromatic milk based drink infused with nuts, saffron, and spices, served chilled.