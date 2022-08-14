1 / 12

With Dwayne Johnson, Lucy Liu, and Cobie Smulders among many other celebrities, Comic con 2022 was a star studded event. Comic-con International is a comic book convention that happens annually in San Diego, California. This year it started on July 21 and ended on July 24. In this picture, a child wearing a Star Wars stormtrooper helmet walks the convention floor at Comic-Con International. (REUTERS/Bing Guan)