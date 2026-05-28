Eid Ul Adha feasts are often filled with rich and hearty dishes, making chilled and refreshing recipes the perfect balance for warm celebrations. From cooling yogurt-based meals to underrated desserts and salads, here are six cold dishes that deserve a place on your Eid table. (unsplash)
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Abdoogh Khiar: This Persian cold yogurt soup combines cucumber, herbs, raisins, walnuts, and yogurt for a refreshing dish perfect after a heavy Eid meal. (youtube: cooking with yousef)
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Cold Kofta Salad: A lesser known dish where leftover grilled koftas are sliced and tossed into a cold salad with yogurt, herbs, onions, and cucumber. (youtube: Cooking with Chef Joseph J. Shutsa III)
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Falooda: While usually served warm, chilled sheer khurma tastes even richer and creamier, especially when topped with nuts and saffron. (unsplash)
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Fattoush: This crunchy Levantine salad made with toasted pita, fresh vegetables, and tangy sumac dressing adds freshness to meat heavy Eid spreads. (wikimedia commons)
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Mutabal: Often overshadowed by hummus, mutabal is a smoky chilled eggplant dip mixed with yogurt and tahini, ideal with warm pita bread. (youtube: shaziy's recipes)
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Sheer Khurma: While usually served warm, chilled sheer khurma tastes even richer and creamier, especially when topped with nuts and saffron. (unsplash)