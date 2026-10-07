Versatile, rich, and naturally sweet, coconut is used in cuisines across the globe, from savoury curries to indulgent desserts. Here are six delicious coconut-based dishes that showcase its global appeal. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Brazilian Coconut Brigadeiro: Known as “Beijinho,” this sweet treat is made with condensed milk, butter, and coconut, rolled into bite sized delights and often topped with a clove. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Coconut Tres Leches Cake: A tropical twist on the classic tres leches cake, this version uses coconut milk for extra richness, resulting in a moist, creamy dessert. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Goan Coconut Fish Curry: A coastal Indian classic, this dish features fresh fish cooked in a tangy, spicy coconut based gravy, often served with steamed rice. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Nasi Lemak: Considered Malaysia’s national dish, nasi lemak is rice cooked in coconut milk and pandan leaves, served with sambal, anchovies, peanuts, and eggs. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Sri Lankan Pol Sambol: A spicy and tangy coconut relish made with grated coconut, chili, lime, and onions. It’s a staple side dish that adds a punch of flavor to any meal. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Thai Coconut Curry: A fragrant and creamy curry made with coconut milk, spices, and herbs like lemongrass and basil. This Thai favourite perfectly balances sweet, spicy, and savoury flavours. (Source: Photo by unsplash)