Some animals just aren’t built for independence, they thrive on closeness, cuddles, and constant companionship. Whether it’s for survival, bonding, or pure affection, these creatures are known for being extra clingy. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
2 / 7
Baby Monkey: Baby monkeys are almost always attached to their mothers. They cling tightly for safety, warmth, and bonding. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
3 / 7
Koala: Koalas are famous for tightly hugging tree trunks all day long.
Baby koalas (joeys) cling to their mothers for months, rarely letting go. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
4 / 7
Octopus: With powerful suction cups, octopuses can cling to almost anything.
They often wrap their arms around objects, or curious humans, out of exploration. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
5 / 7
Panda: Panda cubs are incredibly clingy, often grabbing onto their mothers or caretakers.
Even as they grow, they are known for their cuddly, attachment loving behaviour. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
6 / 7
Sea Otter: Sea otters hold hands while sleeping so they don’t drift apart.
They also wrap themselves in kelp to stay anchored, clinginess with purpose! (Source: Photo by unsplash)
7 / 7
Sloths: Sloths spend most of their lives literally hanging on.
Their slow lifestyle revolves around gripping branches and sometimes each other. (Source: Photo by unsplash)