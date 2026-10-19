French cuisine is built on technique, tradition, and transforming simple ingredients into refined dishes. From rustic stews to delicate desserts, these classics reflect centuries of culinary evolution and regional pride.
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Boeuf Bourguignon: A rich, slow cooked beef stew braised in red wine with vegetables.
Originating from Burgundy, it’s a perfect example of patience turning simple ingredients into something extraordinary. (wikimediac commons)
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Bouillabaisse: A traditional seafood stew from Marseille made with multiple types of fish.
Served with rouille and crusty bread, it elevates the day’s catch into a luxurious dish. (unsplash)
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Cassoulet: A hearty slow cooked dish of white beans, sausage, and duck or pork.
Different regions have their own versions, but all are deeply comforting. (unsplash)
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Crème brûlée: A creamy vanilla custard topped with a crisp caramelised sugar crust. The contrast of textures makes it one of France’s most beloved desserts. (wikimedia commons)
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Escargots: Snails cooked in garlic, parsley, and butter, one of France’s most iconic delicacies.
It may sound unusual, but it’s prized for its rich, savoury flavour. (wikimedia commons)
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Salade Niçoise: A vibrant salad featuring tomatoes, olives, green beans, and tuna or anchovies.
It celebrates fresh Mediterranean ingredients and simple dressing. (unsplash)