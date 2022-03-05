1 / 11

Nations around the world lit up their buildings in the colours of the Ukrainian flag to show their solidarity, following Russia’s devastating attack on the country. The bloodshed in Ukraine has spiralled as Russian missiles hit on major Ukrainian cities like Kyiv, Kharkov and Zhytomyr; The Grossmuenster church is illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag in Zurich, Switzerland. (Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann)