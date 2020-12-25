3 / 11

Twenty-three-year-old Arjun Manjooran is still getting used to the new, unconventional Christmas in the era of the pandemic. “The spread of the virus has made everyone rethink their daily choices, and the same is evident during Christmas. The constant struggle of ‘do I really need to get out for this?’ is met with ‘maybe I don’t need to after all’.” “The celebration of ‘togetherness’ is clearly being rethought. Nonetheless, Christmas still remains to be the season to break away from the mundane routine. The spirit of Christmas does fill me with hope for a better and brighter tomorrow.” he says. (Photo courtesy: Arjun Manjooran)