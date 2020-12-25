Top news
- Farm laws: As pressure mounts, Dushyant offers to be mediator
- Democracy in India not in reality... PM Modi incompetent: Rahul Gandhi
- Delhi confidential: Setting Rhythm
- In stir against Reliance, farmers snap power supply to Jio towers
- Explained: What is the instant loan apps case? How were the victims lured?
- Amshipora killings: found culpable, Major to face action
- Merry Christmas 2020: Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Quotes, Status, Greetings, Photos
- UP: Walking home with friend after birthday party, Muslim youth booked under 'love jihad' law
- Three farm laws have no relation to MSP-based procurement, says ministry
Christmas in pandemic: How the festival is different for many this yearUpdated: December 25, 2020 10:42:06 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- UP: Walking home with friend, youth booked under love jihad law
- BusinessGrowth to break into positive territory in Q3, says RBI study
- EntertainmentCoolie No 1 review: Zero wit, no flair
- TrendingYear Ender 2020: Despite a pandemic, these were the most bizarre stories of 2020
- TrendingMan uses excavator to 'fly' aircraft, video leaves netizens enthralled
- SportsInd vs AUS 2nd Test Preview: Same ring, unusual Boxing Day
- SportsIf COVID-19 impacts domestic cricket schedule, BCCI to compensate players
- OpinionCurricula model at the national-level doesn’t do justice to state or local-level problems, issues
- Why investors need not panic over Covid-19 news flows
- LifestyleChristmas 2020: Usher in the festivities with these easy, tasty recipes
- TechnologyApple's privacy tracking notification starts appearing for users