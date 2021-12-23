1 / 10

After two years of Covid lull, this Christmas and New Year feels somewhat festive, whatever Omicron permits. So, it is only natural to grab the opportunity to don all the shimmer, shine, sparkle, and glitter that you had to push to the back of your wardrobe to make space for pyjamas and sweatsuits. Go all out and make a statement, pull out all the stops by taking cues from these celebs who have mastered the formula of occasion-dressing. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)