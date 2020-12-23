Top news
- Explained: First time since August 5 downgrade, crucial political space opens in J&K
- BJP sails through Jammu division, sweep halted in some dists
- As diverse voices join protest, social media handles speaking for farmers tread cautiously
- Arhtiyas shut down mandis, team to visit Delhi protest site today
- What you should know about the UK variant of coronavirus
- PoK to J&K: Past the fences, she is still not ‘home’
- Govt wants farmers back at table, says has an open mind
- Delhi may scrap nursery admissions for 2021-22
- UK body slaps £20,000 fine on firm broadcasting Republic Bharat
Christmas 2020 gifts ideas: Thoughtful gifts to give to your loved ones this festive seasonDecember 23, 2020 12:00:19 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- IndiaAbhaya murder case: Priest, nun sentenced to life imprisonment by CBI court
- 2020: How years of trials were compressed into months in developing a Covid-19 vaccine
- EntertainmentFirst of Many: Zakir Hussain revisits Firdaus
- EntertainmentComing 2 America trailer: A rollicking royal adventure
- TrendingCouple slide out of moving plane with their dog at La Guardia airport
- TrendingPostal worker surprises single mom battling COVID-19 with care package
- Bajrang Punia, India’s international wrestler
- SportsTax exemption for T20 World Cup, new IPL teams on BCCI agenda
- OpinionIt is astonishing that farmers are speaking up to protect traders’ interests
- Jupiter and Saturn will meet again — but the Great Conjunction is still on
- LifestyleDoes age matter when a woman in a relationship is older?
- TechnologyLenovo Legion 5 review: This entry-level gaming laptop is impressive