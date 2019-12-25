1 / 20

The season of merriment is here. The day is joyous, the air smells festive and everything is beginning to look up. There is much excitement and cheer in the air and not without a reason. On December 25, Christmas is celebrated across the world to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. Sounds of hymns and carols and hearty laughter fill up the air, and so does the smell of delicious food.