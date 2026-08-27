Chocolate cake may be universal, but every country has its own iconic version—each with unique textures, flavours, and traditions. From rich and dense to light and airy, these cakes are worth travelling (or baking) for.
2 / 7
Brigadeiro Cake: Inspired by Brazil’s beloved brigadeiro, this cake is ultra-moist and covered in chocolate fudge and sprinkles. (wikimedia commons)
3 / 7
Devil’s Food Cake: Light, airy, and intensely chocolatey, this cake is known for its soft crumb and rich frosting. (wikimedia commons)
4 / 7
Kladdkaka: A gooey, underbaked chocolate cake with a crisp top and fudgy centre, simple yet irresistible. (wikimedia commons)
5 / 7
Sachertorte: A dense chocolate cake layered with apricot jam and coated in a smooth dark chocolate glaze, an iconic dessert from Vienna. (wikimedia commons)
6 / 7
Torta Caprese: A flourless cake from Capri made with chocolate and almonds, rich, moist, and slightly crumbly. (wikimedia commons)
7 / 7
Torta Tenerina: A delicate cake with a crisp crust and an incredibly soft, almost molten centre, rich yet light on the palate. (wikimedia commons)