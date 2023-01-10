Chitra Santhe 2023: A galore of artworks mesmerises art lovers in Bengaluru
January 10, 2023 18:55 IST
Colours, creativity, and craft were in full bloom at the 20th edition of Chitra Santhe art Festival. (Express photo by Jithendra M)
The festival took place at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath premises, on Kumara Krupa Road on January 8, Sunday. (Express photo by Jithendra M)
The 20th edition of the festival was inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Express photo by Jithendra M)
More than 1500 Artists from all over the country displayed their artworks in both online and offline mode. (Express photo by Jithendra M)
Throughout the event, there were numerous engrossing artistic-performances by students of Fine Arts. (Express photo by Jithendra M)
The art festival clocked in a 30 to 40 percent higher footfall this year as compared to 2022. (Express photo by Jithendra M)
At the festival, there were also dialogue, discourse, debate, and artistic interactions organised to facilitate conversations between the artistic community and art lovers. (Express photo by Jithendra M)
Mysore and Tanjore Traditional painting, Rajasthani, Madhubani style artworks and various other traditional as well as modern and contemporary artworks were displayed and were also available for sale. (Express photo by Jithendra M)
They were available in various forms, including water colour, oil, acrylic, pencil, ink drawings, fibre glass, plaster sculptures, prints, graphic media works and similar genres.(Express photo by Jithendra M)
Parents also brought their young kids to witness the variety of artworks at Chitra Santhe. (Express photo by Jithendra M)
A swamp of visitors attended the two-day-long art festival. (Express photo by Jithendra M)
The festival concluded on January 10. (Express photo by Jithendra M).
Chitra Santhe has amassed a massive following among art lovers in India. (Express photo by Jithendra M).
The art festival keeps on getting bigger and better with each passing year. (Express photo by Jithendra M)