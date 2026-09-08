Chicken is one of the most versatile ingredients in the world, with every culture adding its own twist—through spices, cooking styles, and traditions. From creamy curries to smoky grills, these international recipes bring global flavours straight to your plate. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Chicken Adobo: A tangy and savoury dish cooked in soy sauce, vinegar, and garlic, simple yet incredibly flavourful. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Chicken Tikka Masala: A rich, creamy tomato based curry with marinated and grilled chicken, one of the most globally loved Indian dishes. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Coq au Vin: A classic French dish where chicken is slow cooked in red wine with mushrooms, garlic, and herbs, deep, rustic, and comforting. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Kung Pao Chicken: A bold, spicy stir fry with peanuts, chillies, and tender chicken—balancing heat, sweetness, and crunch. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Pollo a la Brasa: Juicy roasted chicken marinated in spices and aji chilli, often served with a creamy, spicy sauce. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Shish Tawook: Marinated in yogurt, garlic, and spices, then grilled, this dish is smoky, juicy, and full of Mediterranean flavours. (Source: Photo by unsplash)