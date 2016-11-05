1 / 14

Chhath is an important Hindu-Vedic festival celebrated in regions of Nepal and in many Indian states. It falls on the fourth day after Diwali and are celebrated over four days. Devotees worship the Sun god on this day, along with his younger wife, fondly called as Chhathi maiya by the believers. The people rigorously fast and abstain from even drinking water; take holy baths and offer prayers to the rising and setting sun on these days. The Sun is beleived to be the healer of many severe health conditions and is prayed to for prosperity, well-being, good health and happiness.