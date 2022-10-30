1 / 9

Chhath Puja, one of the oldest Hindu Vedic festivals is celebrated in several parts of India, especially in states like Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Dedicated to the solar deity, Lord Surya, and his sister Chhathi Maiya, Chhath Puja is celebrated six days after Diwali and lasts for four days. In this picture, devotees standing in the water of the Ganga river offer prayers to the setting sun during Kharna on the second day (Saturday) of the Chhath Puja festivities at Arail Ghat in Prayagraj. (Photo: PTI)