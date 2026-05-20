Few entertainers have reinvented themselves as boldly and successfully as Cher. Often called the “Goddess of Pop,” Cher has spent decades dominating music, film, television, and fashion while becoming a global symbol of individuality and reinvention. As she turns 80, here are some iconic facts you may not know about her legendary life and career. (wikipedia)
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She Became Famous as One Half of Sonny and Cher: Cher first rose to fame in the 1960s alongside Sonny Bono as part of the duo Sonny & Cher, known for hits like I Got You Babe. (wikipedia)
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She Helped Redefine Pop Fashion: From feathered gowns to glittering stage outfits designed by Bob Mackie, Cher became one of pop culture’s most influential fashion icons. (wikipedia)
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“Believe” Changed Pop Music Forever: Her 1998 hit Believe popularised the use of Auto-Tune as a creative vocal effect, influencing modern pop music for decades. (wikipedia)
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Cher Won an Oscar: Beyond music, Cher built a successful acting career and won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Moonstruck. (wikipedia)
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She Is One of the Few EGOT Level Entertainers: Cher has won major awards across music, television, film, and live performance, including Grammy, Emmy, Oscar, and Golden Globe honours. (yotube: connor price-topic)
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Cher Continues to Inspire New Generations: Even after decades in the spotlight, Cher remains a cultural icon celebrated for her activism, humour, resilience, and ability to reinvent herself across generations. (wikipedia)