Home as loved ones: The old proverb absence makes the heart grow fonder found new meaning in a quarantined life. From not being able to see friends and close ones for an extended period of time to living in constant and close proximity with family members; the relationship with people changing. Living in the constant presence of people around us demanded empathy and support. It is the translation of these virtues into action that our participants set out to capture. In this perspective, the participants explore the many forms of intimacy, warmth and belonging while balancing it with its binary opposite- yearning, isolation and melancholy. The photographs showcase the sense of acceptance and comfort offered by people in our immediate surroundings while constantly praying and hoping for safety of loved ones separated by distance and circumstances; Four Walls of My Family by Faizan, Home as Loved Ones (Source: PR Handout)