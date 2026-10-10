Italian food is now loved worldwide, but its global rise didn’t happen by chance. Visionary chefs took traditional recipes beyond Italy, reinventing and popularizing them across continents. Here are six influential chefs who helped elevate Italian cuisine on the world stage. (unsplash)
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Carlo Cracco: Known for his contemporary flair, Cracco has helped modernize Italian cuisine while maintaining its roots, gaining international acclaim through television and fine dining. (wikimedia commons)
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Giorgio Locatelli: With his Michelin starred restaurant Locanda Locatelli, Locatelli brought authentic Italian flavours to the UK, blending simplicity with sophistication. (wikimedia commons)
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Gualtiero Marchesi: Often called the father of modern Italian cuisine, Marchesi blended tradition with innovation. He was the first Italian chef to earn three Michelin stars, bringing fine dining recognition to Italian food globally. (wikimedia commons)
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Lidia Bastianich: Through television, cookbooks, and restaurants, Lidia made authentic Italian cooking accessible to millions, especially in the United States, helping popularise regional Italian dishes worldwide. (wikimedia commons)
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Mario Batali: Batali played a major role in making Italian food trendy in the 1990s and 2000s, especially in New York. His restaurants and media presence helped Italian cuisine reach a broader audience. (wikimedia commons)
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Massimo Bottura: Chef owner of Osteria Francescana, Bottura reimagines classic Italian dishes with a contemporary twist. His restaurant has topped global rankings, redefining how the world views Italian cuisine. (wikimedia commons)