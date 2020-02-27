1 / 9

Popularly known by the masses as Azad, Chandra Shekhar Azad was a revolutionary who is well known for taking part in India's struggle for freedom at a very young age. He continues to be an inspiration to India's youth till date. The freedom fighter was deeply moved by the Jallianwala Bagh incident on April 13, 1919, and soon became a part of the Non-Cooperation Movement led by Mahatma Gandhi in 1920. In fact, he even got arrested at the young age of 15 for being a part of the movement. Killed in Alfred Park in Allahabad on February 27, 1931 after a police encounter, on his death anniversary, we bring to you nine of his inspiring quotes which resonated with everyone. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)